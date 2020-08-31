Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 2.57% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

TBF stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.