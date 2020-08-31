Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.56% of Banner worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banner by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 801,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after buying an additional 50,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 6,013.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 587,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

