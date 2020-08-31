Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $344.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $344.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.
AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.81.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,434 shares of company stock worth $225,863,948 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.