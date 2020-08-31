Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $344.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $344.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.81.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,434 shares of company stock worth $225,863,948 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

