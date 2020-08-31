Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.86 Million Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 148.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in WP Carey during the first quarter worth about $20,161,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

