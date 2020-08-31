Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 5,731 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,935 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,398 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 360.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

