CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.27% of CAI International worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CAI International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CAI International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. TheStreet lowered CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CAI International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CAI opened at $22.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. CAI International Inc has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. CAI International had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAI International Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

