VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in VF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $67.94 on Monday. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

