FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $273.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $255.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.41.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after acquiring an additional 674,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

