Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,622,253 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Medical Properties Trust worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 196,936 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,173,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,567 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 45.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

