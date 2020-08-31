Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,287 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 166.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIV opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

AIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zelman & Associates lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

