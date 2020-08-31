Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,793 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,322,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,878 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,658 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,118,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,486,000 after buying an additional 1,866,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,607,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,600,000 after buying an additional 1,805,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVH opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.15.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

