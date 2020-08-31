Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.09, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $111,222.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,944,024.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $255,124.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,144.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,555 shares of company stock worth $3,618,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

