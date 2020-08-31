Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.
EPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.
Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.09, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $111,222.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,944,024.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $255,124.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,144.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,555 shares of company stock worth $3,618,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
