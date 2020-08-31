Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Holdings Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,793 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,322,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,878 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,658 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,118,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,607,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,432 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

INVH opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,944.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $1,512,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,490. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

