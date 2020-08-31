Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 77,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in ABB by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,051,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. Cowen began coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABB stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

