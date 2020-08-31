Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,427 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $97.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,233 shares of company stock worth $22,095,424 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

