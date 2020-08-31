Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,560 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 62.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 85.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

