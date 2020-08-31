Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 153,227 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

