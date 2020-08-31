Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 137,208 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,208 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CDW worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 96.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CDW by 134.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $115.34 on Monday. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

