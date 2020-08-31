Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHEF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $16.76 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $42.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $633.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

