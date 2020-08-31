EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $41.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

EPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

NYSE:EPR opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.60 and a beta of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in EPR Properties by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,312,000 after buying an additional 1,057,661 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 330,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 296,532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

