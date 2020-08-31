Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s current price.

RXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.33 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.