Raymond James Upgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to “Strong-Buy”

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of HR opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,101,000 after purchasing an additional 149,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,081,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,553,000 after acquiring an additional 587,308 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,866,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 605,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,419,000 after acquiring an additional 123,210 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

