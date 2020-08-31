Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $144.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $117.50 to $144.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 71.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $81.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.50 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $499.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 52-week low of $204.22 and a 52-week high of $515.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.