Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,312,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,326,000 after acquiring an additional 102,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 54.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 753,967 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,212,000 after purchasing an additional 69,145 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 9,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $947,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,707.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Mizuho began coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $93.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.00. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

