Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 83.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Intevac in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intevac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.94. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 36.0% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intevac by 375.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intevac in the second quarter worth $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 86.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

