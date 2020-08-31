AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,215,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.