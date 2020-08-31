ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to $15.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.