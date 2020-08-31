Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.87 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Kellogg worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $70.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

