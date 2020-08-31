BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 853.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.95. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

