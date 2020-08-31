Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93,546 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Corning worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 202.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

GLW stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 326.63 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd
Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on InfuSystem
Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on InfuSystem
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp
Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 137,208 Shares of CDW
Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 137,208 Shares of CDW
Chefs’ Warehouse Now Covered by Loop Capital
Chefs’ Warehouse Now Covered by Loop Capital


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report