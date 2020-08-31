Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93,546 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Corning worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 202.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

GLW stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 326.63 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

