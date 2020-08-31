BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after buying an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,020,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,221,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.66 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 326.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

