State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,272,848 Shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272,848 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.61% of Carnival worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 210.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 806.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CUK opened at $14.49 on Monday. Carnival plc has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

