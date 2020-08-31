State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 2,932 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Kansas City Southern worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $184.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $195.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

