State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HB Fuller by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HB Fuller by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in HB Fuller by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NYSE:FUL opened at $49.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.80. HB Fuller Co has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $270,999.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

