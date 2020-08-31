State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 4,900 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $217.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average of $200.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.93.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

