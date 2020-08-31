State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.41% of Rexnord worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 11.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rexnord by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,481,000 after acquiring an additional 85,234 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 72,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $2,339,087.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,181.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,542 shares of company stock worth $7,046,777. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RXN opened at $29.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

