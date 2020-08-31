Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) had its price objective increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE:VIR opened at $41.64 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $403,532.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,685 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,744 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

