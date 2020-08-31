State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 549,550 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,550 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.21% of News worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of News by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 583,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in News by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in News by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 162,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

