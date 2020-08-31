State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.22% of UGI worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 428.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,248 shares of company stock worth $604,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

