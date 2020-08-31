State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,100 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 1.06% of James River Group worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in James River Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $43,908.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $48.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

