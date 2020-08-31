State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $14.76 Million Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Guidewire Software worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 265.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $2,338,000.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.55.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $112.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,209.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,599.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

