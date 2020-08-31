State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $14.07 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 41.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 46.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 404,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,476,000 after acquiring an additional 178,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $327,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

DLTR stock opened at $94.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

