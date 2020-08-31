State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.52 Million Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,609,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after acquiring an additional 529,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $204.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

