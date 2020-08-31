State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Spotify were worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify by 700.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify by 65.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $279.36 on Monday. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $299.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.74.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

