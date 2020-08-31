State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,150,520 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Noble Energy worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 1,249.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,098,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 3,795,000 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2,360.8% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noble Energy by 565.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Noble Energy by 100.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,555,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,770 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBL stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.25 to $10.10 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

