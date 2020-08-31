State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 76,550 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,550 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Healthequity worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth $98,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth $4,989,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Healthequity by 23.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of HQY opened at $57.63 on Monday. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

