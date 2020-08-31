Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

NYSE SNA opened at $150.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.