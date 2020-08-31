State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,436 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Bausch Health Companies worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547,589 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,889 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,218,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 761,617 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,504,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,344,000 after purchasing an additional 735,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 642,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHC. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

