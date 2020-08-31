State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.82 Million Stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $556,976.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,087.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $2,422,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,877 shares in the company, valued at $197,171,107.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,078 shares of company stock worth $7,031,779 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

NYSE HUBS opened at $299.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $304.79.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.