State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,270,940. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $506.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.24. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

